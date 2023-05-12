COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest — Red, White & BOOM! — will be held on July 3, 2023.

Red, White & BOOM! attracts more than 400,000 people annually to downtown Columbus. Once again event organizers are offering attendees the ability to experience the celebration as a VIP. BOOM! VIPs are guaranteed one of the best views of the fireworks and all food, drink and adult beverages are included in the admission price.

VIP Village schedule:

5 p.m. – VIP Village Opens

5:30-8:15 p.m. – Buffet Opens

9:45 p.m. – Flag Lowering

10-10:26 p.m. – Fireworks!

Located south of COSI between Town Street, Washington Boulevard, and Belle Street, VIP Village offers picnic-style fare, Pepsi products, water, Yuengling beer, White Claw Hard Seltzers, and Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

VIP tickets are $125 for an individual ticket. VIP tents are also available for $2,750 and include a tent in VIP Village and 25 VIP Tickets. VIP Village is a fenced area and requires a wristband to enter.

Tickets are available now at https://www.redwhiteandboom.org/boom-vip