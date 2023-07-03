COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For those still trying to make it Downtown for Red, White & BOOM!, NBC4 has you covered.

For the latest traffic updates, check NBC4’s Traffic page by clicking here.

Once you make it Downtown, you’ll need to find a spot to park. Here’s a list of places, but beware, some lots may be full. If you’re taking public transportation, click here for what you’ll need to know.

Keep in mind, the fireworks show kicks off at 10 p.m. To find the best viewing spots, click here.

If you can’t make it Downtown for the show, stay home and watch it on NBC4, nbc4i.com, or the NBC4 News app. Special programming continues until 10 p.m., followed by the biggest fireworks display in the Midwest.