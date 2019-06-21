Your guide to Red, White & BOOM! 2019 with NBC4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Red, White and BOOM! is today! Here’s a guide for all things BOOM!

WEATHER: Watching for storms leading up to BOOM!

UPDATE: The Ford Oval of Honor Red, White & BOOM! Parade has been delayed by weather from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Activities:

BOOM! Street Festival 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Over 108 local and national vendors selling food, Pepsi products, adult beverages and more!

WNCI 97.9 BOOM! Central 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Head over to the corner of Broad St and Civic Center to meet radio personalities, Dave and Jimmy. WNCI 97.1 will be broadcasting LIVE starting at 10 a.m. through the fireworks!

Ford Oval of Honor Red, White & BOOM! Parade 5:30 p.m.

The 2019 Ford Oval of Honor Red, White & BOOM! Parade presented by the Central Ohio Ford Dealers will be one of the most exciting events to hit the downtown streets all summer long. We hope you will join us in saluting America with your own, creative and unique entry. Over 100,000 cheering spectators will line the one-mile parade route. NBC4 News Anchors will introduce each entry.

The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. from the Main St Bridge, turn north on Front St and disband at the corner of Front St and Spring St.

You can stream the parade live on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 News app

NBC4 BOOM! Central 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Stop by NBC4 BOOM! Central, presented by Speedway, and meet Darlene and Mark! Our live coverage of Columbus’ brightest patriotic celebration kicks off with First at 4…and leads up to the biggest broadcast of the summer from 8-11 p.m. on NBC4, nb4i.com and the NBC4 app. All new for 2019 — watch the wide-angle view of the fireworks only on the NBC4 app.

Click here to download the NBC4 News app — watch exclusive BOOM! livestreams, Behind the BOOM! stories and be sure to opt-in to push notifications keep you updated on all things BOOM!

BOOM! Fireworks 10 p.m.

Fireworks will be fired from the east bank of Genoa Park at 10 p.m. You don’t want to miss the show-stopping grand finale!

Live music:

2 stages, 14 bands, FREE all day!

Arena District Presents Long St. Stage sponsored by WCOL

Noon | Zone 3

1:15 p.m | Shotgun Eddie

2:45 p.m. | J.J. Snare

4:15 p.m. | School of Rock

5:45 p.m. | Cherry Blonde

7:15 p.m. | Zoo Trippin’

9 p.m. | Radio Tramps

10 p.m. | FIREWORKS DISPLAY

10:25 p.m. | Radio Tramps

Bicentennial Stage

Noon | The Wet Bandits

1:30 p.m. | Luke Mossburg

3 p.m. | The Fifth House

4:30 p.m. | Mama & Me

6 p.m. | Harmless Habit

7:30 p.m. | All Star Jammerz

9 p.m. | Martini Affair

10 p.m. | FIREWORKS DISPLAY

10:25-11 p.m. | Martini Affair

Show us how you BOOM! 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

NBC4 wants to see how you BOOM! Starting at 4 p.m., submit photos to Show us how you BOOM! for a chance to win a $100 Cameron Mitchell gift card.

Road Closures:

— Saturday, June 29 from 9 a.m. through Thursday, July 4 at TBD

Washington Blvd from Broad St to Main St

— Monday, July 1 from 9 a.m. through Thursday, July 4

Civic Center Dr from Broad St to Main St

— Monday, July 1 from 9 a.m. through Thursday, July 4 at 6 a.m.

Spring St from Neil Ave to Marconi Blvd

Long St from Hocking St to Marconi Blvd

— Monday, July 1 from 5 p.m. through Thursday, July 4 at 6 a.m.

Marconi Blvd from Long St to Broad St

— Wednesday, July 3 from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. (Parade Formation)

Main from 2nd to River

Rich from River to McDowell

Starling from Rich to Town

Belle from Rich to Town

Lucas from Rich to Town

Civic Center from Mound to Main

— Wednesday, July 3 from 5:15 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. (Parade Movement Only)

Lynn St from Front St. to High St

Main from River to High

Gay St from Front St to High St

Long St from Marconi Blvd to High St

Spring St from Marconi Blvd to High St

Lafayette St from Front St to High St

Nationwide Blvd from Ludlow Ave to High St

Spring St from High St to Neil Ave

Hickory St from Front St to Marconi Blvd

Rich St from High St to Civic Center Dr

Town St from Belle St to High St

Front St from Main St to Spring St

State St from High St to Front St

Rich St from McDowell to River

— Wednesday, July 3 from 5:30 p.m. through midnight (Fireworks)

All streets south of Spring St, north of Mound St, east of McDowell St, and west of Third St.

Red, White and BOOM! Map:

Parking:

Organizers have teamed up with a parking app to help visitors find and reserve parking during the event.

LAZ Parking’s partnership with Red, White and BOOM! will allow spectators to search, view, and pre-purchase parking spots online. Spaces can be reserved either by downloading the LAZ app, through an online reservation system, or by using a widget on the redwhiteandboom.org webpage.

Finally, organizers have released a list of non-reserved parking lots and structures that can be utilized during the event. For more information, call the parking lots listed below:

Arena District: Available garages include the Front Street Garage, Neil Ave Garage, McConnell Garage, and Arena Garage.

Visit arenadistrictparking.com for maps and additional information.

Standard Parking (Arena District): 1-866-330-PARK (7275)

Columbus Commons: Garages can be accessed from Third St and Rich St.

COSI: Parking lots are located on the west side of COSI.

Greater Columbus Convention Center: Over 4,000 parking spots located near the event. Partnered with Spot Hero 614-827-2500.

Surface Lots: To find surface parking lots, visit Downtown Columbus’ website and view the map.

