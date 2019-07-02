Setting the stage for Red, White & BOOM! 2019

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Red, White & BOOM! is a 360° experience, not only in site, but in sound as well. For 39 years, no one in downtown Columbus has seen the same show twice. Fireworks site manager Earl Burke would know, he’s been there for almost all of them.

Watching Red, White & BOOM! from home may be the most popular way to watch the show as voted on by NBC4 viewers, but Burke says there nothing like seeing it up close and personal.

Being down at Red, White & BOOM! itself actually keeps the show going. Red, White & BOOM! is a non-profit organization, not run by the city of Columbus. Their budge comes from sponsors, donations, and sales from concessions.

Every year the fireworks production honors those who are serving or have severed in the United States military. This year they are adding to the tributes with a nod to those who keep us safe at home: first responders.

In addition to the tribute during the fireworks at 10 p.m., the first responders will also be putting on a helicopter demonstration at 7:30 p.m.

The planning of the following year’s Red, White & BOOM! productions starts far before any of the physical preparations seen in the days leading up to the event.

“It takes almost nine and a half months to put together– from the first thought process of the show, and then, picking the soundtrack and picking the shells,” said Burke.

The 2020 40th anniversary show is already in the works.

“I guarantee once you see this show and come down and sit and enjoy it… You’re going to want to come next year, because I’m going to tell you what… it’s going to be a fabulous year next year, too,” Burke added.

