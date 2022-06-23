COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Street closures in downtown Columbus and Franklinton for Red, White, & BOOM! begin Monday and will expand in the days leading up to Friday’s fireworks show and into clean-up Saturday morning.
Monday, June 27 from 9 a.m through Saturday, July 2
- Washington Blvd. from Broad St to Main St.
Wednesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. through Saturday, July 2
- Civic Center Dr. from Broad St. to Main St.
Thursday, June 30 from 9 a.m. through Saturday, July 2 at 6 a.m.
- Spring St. from Neil Ave. to Marconi Blvd.
- Long St. from Hocking St. to Marconi Blvd.
Thursday, June 30 from 5 p.m. through Saturday July 2 at 6 a.m.
- Marconi Blvd. from Long St. to Broad St.
- North curb lane of Broad St. from Cumberland Trail marker to Belle St.
Friday, July 1 from 2 to 7 p.m. (for parade formation)
- Main St. from Second St. to river
- Lucas from Rich St. to Town St.
- Rich St. from river to McDowell St.
- Civic Center Dr. from Mound St. to Main St.
- Starling St. from Rich St. to Town St.
- Belle St. from Rich St. to Town St.
Friday, July 1 from 5:15 until approx. 7:30 p.m. (for parade movement)
- Lynn St. from Front St. to High St.
- Hickory St. from Front St. to Marconi Blvd.
- Main from River to High St.
- Rich St. from High St. to Civic Center Dr.
- Gay St. from Front St, to High St.
- Town St. from Belle St. to High St.
- Long St. from Marconi Blvd. to High St.
- Front St. from Main St. to Spring St.
- Lafayette St. from Front St. to High St.
- State St. from High St. to Front St.
- Nationwide Blvd. from Ludlow Ave. to High St.
- Rich St. from McDowell to river
- Spring St. from High St. to Neil Ave.
Friday, July 1 from 5:30 p.m. through midnight (for fireworks only)
- All roads south of Spring St., north of Mound St., east of McDowell St., and west of Third St.
