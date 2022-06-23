COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Street closures in downtown Columbus and Franklinton for Red, White, & BOOM! begin Monday and will expand in the days leading up to Friday’s fireworks show and into clean-up Saturday morning.

Monday, June 27 from 9 a.m through Saturday, July 2

  • Washington Blvd. from Broad St to Main St.

Wednesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. through Saturday, July 2

  • Civic Center Dr. from Broad St. to Main St.

Thursday, June 30 from 9 a.m. through Saturday, July 2 at 6 a.m.

  • Spring St. from Neil Ave. to Marconi Blvd.
  • Long St. from Hocking St. to Marconi Blvd.

Thursday, June 30 from 5 p.m. through Saturday July 2 at 6 a.m.

  • Marconi Blvd. from Long St. to Broad St.
  • North curb lane of Broad St. from Cumberland Trail marker to Belle St.

Friday, July 1 from 2 to 7 p.m. (for parade formation)

  • Main St. from Second St. to river
  • Lucas from Rich St. to Town St.
  • Rich St. from river to McDowell St.
  • Civic Center Dr. from Mound St. to Main St.
  • Starling St. from Rich St. to Town St.
  • Belle St. from Rich St. to Town St.

Friday, July 1 from 5:15 until approx. 7:30 p.m. (for parade movement)

  • Lynn St. from Front St. to High St.
  • Hickory St. from Front St. to Marconi Blvd.
  • Main from River to High St.
  • Rich St. from High St. to Civic Center Dr.
  • Gay St. from Front St, to High St.
  • Town St. from Belle St. to High St.
  • Long St. from Marconi Blvd. to High St.
  • Front St. from Main St. to Spring St.
  • Lafayette St. from Front St. to High St.
  • State St. from High St. to Front St.
  • Nationwide Blvd. from Ludlow Ave. to High St.
  • Rich St. from McDowell to river
  • Spring St. from High St. to Neil Ave.

Friday, July 1 from 5:30 p.m. through midnight (for fireworks only)

  • All roads south of Spring St., north of Mound St., east of McDowell St., and west of Third St.

CLICK HERE for a list of the best places to watch Red, White & BOOM! and CLICK HERE for where to park.