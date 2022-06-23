COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Street closures in downtown Columbus and Franklinton for Red, White, & BOOM! begin Monday and will expand in the days leading up to Friday’s fireworks show and into clean-up Saturday morning.

Monday, June 27 from 9 a.m through Saturday, July 2

Washington Blvd. from Broad St to Main St.

Wednesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. through Saturday, July 2

Civic Center Dr. from Broad St. to Main St.

Thursday, June 30 from 9 a.m. through Saturday, July 2 at 6 a.m.

Spring St. from Neil Ave. to Marconi Blvd.

Long St. from Hocking St. to Marconi Blvd.

Thursday, June 30 from 5 p.m. through Saturday July 2 at 6 a.m.

Marconi Blvd. from Long St. to Broad St.

North curb lane of Broad St. from Cumberland Trail marker to Belle St.

Friday, July 1 from 2 to 7 p.m. (for parade formation)

Main St. from Second St. to river

Lucas from Rich St. to Town St.

Rich St. from river to McDowell St.

Civic Center Dr. from Mound St. to Main St.

Starling St. from Rich St. to Town St.

Belle St. from Rich St. to Town St.

Friday, July 1 from 5:15 until approx. 7:30 p.m. (for parade movement)

Lynn St. from Front St. to High St.

Hickory St. from Front St. to Marconi Blvd.

Main from River to High St.

Rich St. from High St. to Civic Center Dr.

Gay St. from Front St, to High St.

Town St. from Belle St. to High St.

Long St. from Marconi Blvd. to High St.

Front St. from Main St. to Spring St.

Lafayette St. from Front St. to High St.

State St. from High St. to Front St.

Nationwide Blvd. from Ludlow Ave. to High St.

Rich St. from McDowell to river

Spring St. from High St. to Neil Ave.

Friday, July 1 from 5:30 p.m. through midnight (for fireworks only)

All roads south of Spring St., north of Mound St., east of McDowell St., and west of Third St.

CLICK HERE for a list of the best places to watch Red, White & BOOM! and CLICK HERE for where to park.