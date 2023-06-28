COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Street closures in downtown Columbus and The Peninsula for Red, White, & BOOM! begin on Friday, continuing leading up to Monday’s fireworks show and into clean-up Tuesday morning.

All the closures impacting the area are listed below:

Friday from 9 a.m. through Tuesday Washington Boulevard from Broad Street to Main Street.



Saturday from 9 a.m. through Tuesday Civic Center Drive from Broad Street to Main Street.



Sunday from 5 p.m. through Tuesday at 6 a.m. Marconi Boulevard from Long Street to Broad Street.



Monday from 2 p.m., for parade formation, through 7 p.m. Main Street from Second Street to River Lucas from Rich Street to Town Street Rich Street from River to McDowell Street Civic Center Drive from Mound Street to Main Street Starling Street from Rich Street to Town Street Belle Street from Rich Street to Town Street



Monday from 5:15 p.m. to about 7:30 p.m., for parade movement Lynn Street from Front Street to High Street Main from River to High Street Gay Street from Front Street to High Street Long Street from Marconi Boulevard to High Street Spring Street from Marconi Boulevard to High Street Lafayette Street from Front Street to High Street Nationwide Boulevard from Ludlow Avenue to High Street Spring Street from High Street to Neil Avenue Hickory Street from Front Street to Marconi Boulevard Rich Street from High Street to Civic Center Drive Town Street from Belle Street to High Street Front Street from Main Street to Spring Street State Street from High Street to Front Street Rich Street from McDowell Street to River



Monday from 5:30 p.m. through midnight All streets south of Spring Street, north of Mound Street, east of McDowell Street and west of Third Street



Find some of the top spots to watch the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest by clicking here, and for things to know before you go, click here.