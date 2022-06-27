COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A full day of fun is slated for the 40th anniversary of Red, White & BOOM this Friday, including all-day activities and two stages of live entertainment leading up to the 10 p.m. fireworks show.

Activities schedule

11 a.m. BOOM! Street Festival



More than 100 local and national vendors will be set up selling food, drinks, patriotic souvenirs and paraphernalia, and more throughout the 2.5 square miles of Red, White & BOOM!



WNCI 97.9 will be broadcasting live starting at 2 p.m. through the fireworks. Head over to the corner of Broad Street and Civic Center Drive to meet radio personalities Dave and Jimmy.



NBC4’s live coverage of Columbus’ brightest patriotic celebration kicks off with First at 4 and leads up to the biggest broadcast of the summer from 8-11 p.m. on NBC4, nb4i.com, and the NBC4 app. Stop by the corner of Town Street and Civic Center Drive to meet Colleen Marshall, Kerry Charles, Matt Barnes, Monica Day, Dave Mazza, Jerod Smalley, Andrea Henderson, and Kristine Varkony.



The parade to salute America will step off at 5:30 p.m. from the Main Street bridge, turn north on Front Street, and continue until the corner of Front Street and Spring Street. Each entry will be introduced by NBC4 news anchors.



Fireworks will be fired from the east bank of Genoa Park at 10 p.m. The BOOM! 40th anniversary grand finale promises to be a show stopper.

Long Street Stage live entertainment schedule

NOON The Twylights

1:30 p.m. Zone 3

3 p.m. Edge of 17

4:30 p.m. Shotgun Eddie

6 p.m. Cherry Blonde

7:30 p.m. Chuck Starr

9 p.m. Distorted Silence

Bicentennial Stage live entertainment schedule

NOON Joey and Jessica

1:05 p.m. School of Rock

3 p.m. MegaBeth

4:30 p.m. All Star Jammerz

6 p.m. Ryan Mundy

7:30 p.m. Phoenix Rising

9 p.m. Radio Tramps