COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest, Red, White & BOOM! is back, and bringing a new scholarship offer with it.

While the 40th BOOM! has been on hold for almost three years, NBC4 is excited about a new opportunity from the fireworks finale sponsor.

“Franklin University and Red, White & BOOM! have partnered for a $1,000 scholarship offer,” said Shawn Verhoff, RWB co-executive director. “It’s a way for our organizations to partner and really reach out and help the community.”

The Spark Scholarship is open for new Franklin University students pursuing a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree in Fall 2022. Applicants have to write a 250-word statement on how they would use their Franklin University degree to help make a difference in their community. If accepted, the school would apply the scholarship to the student’s tuition for the fall semester.

BOOM! will be lighting up the downtown Columbus skyline on July 1, as a safe and free event featuring a parade, street festival and two stages of live music entertainment. You can also experience BOOM! as a VIP with access to the VIP Village food, drinks, adult beverages and the best view of the fireworks. VIP tickets and tents are on sale now.

Scholarship applications are open now, and the deadline for applying is June 16. Anyone interested can apply here.