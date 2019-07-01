For Red, White & BOOM!, ride on COTA

Parking at one of the largest fireworks events in the region can be frustrating. Red, White and Boom attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the riverfront for the annual fireworks display. Those people get there somehow.

Many of them arrive hours before the event begins to park and then find a place to call home base. They have to pay for parking, walk through the city, and keep track of their footsteps to be able to get back to their vehicle. A local company says there’s an easier way to enjoy the event.

COTA, the Central Ohio Transit Authority, is offering rides to Boom from the suburbs to downtown.

“We have all hands on deck,” said Jeff Pullin, a spokesperson with COTA. “About 1100 employees working around the clock on Red White and Boom day.”

Pullin said that COTA typically gives about 60,000 rides on any normal day. On the day of Boom, the company will provide an additional 30,000 rides.

According to Pullin, a lot of people in the area only ride public transportation for this event. He said that the company will have every employee working that day in order to make sure the public is served.

An adult round-trip wristband will cost $5.50 and one for a child who is 12-years-old or younger and at least 48 inches tall can ride round-trip for $2.00. Click here for a list of all service fees for the day.

“If you’re at those park-and-rides, you’ll be able to pay a one way or two way fair downtown that night,“ said Pullin.

The ride company has teamed up with Lyft to offer reduced rates, has a list of information for riders to consider when taking the bus, and provided a map online to find a pick-up spot in order to get home.

The rides out of downtown and back to the park and ride locations will start after the show has completed. Pullin stressed that the company will be done by midnight, but will keep running until everyone has made it back to their starting point.