COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With Memorial Day upon us, many central Ohioans are starting to think about their summer plans.

We here at NBC4 are excited to announce that Boom is back!

NBC4 has always been proud to help bring you Red, White and BOOM!, the largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest, and we are looking forward to seeing everyone July 1.

“It’s been since 2019,” said Red, White, and Boom! Co-Executive Director Shawn Verhoff. “We joke that we’ve been 39 and holding. So we’re back for our 40th presentation this year in 2022. We’ve had three and a half years to plan, organize, and design the soundtrack and show. We’re looking so forward to just lighting up the sky again.”

To buy a VIP ticket to the event, click here.