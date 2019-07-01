Columbus Police prep for Red, White and BOOM!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The countdown to Red, White and BOOM! Wednesday is underway.

Shells are being loaded; some streets are already blocked off, and the Columbus Police Department has already made its plans as well.

“Our goal is to make sure that this is a safe a fun event for everyone for all the residents of the city who come downtown to watch the fireworks,” said Columbus Police Sergeant Chantay Boxill

It’s the largest fireworks show in Columbus and more than 500,000 people will flood into downtown to see it.

Columbus Police said they’re ready, but they want to make sure people going to the event are ready as well.

They said one way to be prepared is to download the Red White and Boom app, or CPD’s app, both available on the IOS and Google Play stores.

It will keep you up-to-date on need to know information.

“The biggest thing you’re going to get is any emergency alert that’s going out,” said Boxill. “This way if we need to push out an emergency alert for you, I’m not sure if there’s going to be a weather problem but I’m sure we can get out weather alerts, and especially missing adult and missing children, we can get those out in a timely fashion. So, people downtown can help us find some lost child.”

There will also be several missing person’s booths located in the downtown area:

W. Spring Street, east of Neil Avenue

W. Long Street between Neil Avenue and Marconi Boulevard

W. Broad Street and N. Front Street

W. Rich Street and Civic Center Drive

W. Broad Street and Belle Street

Columbus Police also want everyone to know to dos and don’ts.

They stress not to bring grills of any kind, or inflatable pools, generators, pets, or alcoholic drinks to the event.

Police also said to pay attention to traffic patterns both before and after the event — they will different at the end of the event than they were at the beginning.

They want everyone to be responsible and be smart, especially when you’re trying to get home.

“Do not drink and drive, or ride a bike, or ride a scooter,” Boxill said. “Hop on a COTA bus and go home.”

NBC4 has learned that first responders who protect and serve the city of Columbus will be recognized along with our military.

“I thought it was important to also honor our first responders,” said Earl Burke who is the Fireworks Site Manager for Red, White, and BOOM!. “So, I have a part in the show that I’m going to honor them and it’s important because those are the people including our military that let us do shows like this in America and actually keep us all safe down here when we’re actually enjoying the show.”