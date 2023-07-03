COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s annual daylong Fourth of July celebration, which will end with the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest at 10 p.m., is off to a slightly wet start in downtown Columbus.
Red, White & BOOM! vendors braved the on-and-off drizzles to start selling a little bit of everything at 11 a.m. — from lemonade to barbecue to funnel cakes. The earliest attendees, met with gray skies and on-and-off rain, wore rain jackets and carried umbrellas. By 1:30 p.m., some sun was starting to break through the clouds.
