COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s annual daylong Fourth of July celebration, which will end with the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest at 10 p.m., is off to a slightly wet start in downtown Columbus.

Red, White & BOOM! vendors braved the on-and-off drizzles to start selling a little bit of everything at 11 a.m. — from lemonade to barbecue to funnel cakes. The earliest attendees, met with gray skies and on-and-off rain, wore rain jackets and carried umbrellas. By 1:30 p.m., some sun was starting to break through the clouds.

Residents, many coming from across central Ohio, prepare to watch the fireworks show at Red, White and BOOM! (NBC4/Sarah Donaldson)

Vendors on Civic Center Drive brave light rain at Red, White and BOOM! (NBC4/Sarah Donaldson)

Early attendees brought their umbrellas to avoid rain in the morning. (NBC4/Sarah Donaldson)

Sylvia Stafford, her goddaughter Amaria, and dogs Reese and Mini are looking forward to a day of relaxation, Stafford said. (NBC4/Sarah Donaldson)

The earliest attendees were met with gray skies and some drizzle. (NBC4/Sarah Donaldson)

The Frias siblings fix the plastic tarp hanging from their tent. (NBC4/Sarah Donaldson)

Vendors wear red, white and blue cowboy hats. (NBC4/Sarah Donaldson)

It’s Jamee Smith’s (right) first Red, White & BOOM. Smith is from South Bend, Indiana. (NBC4/Sarah Donaldson)

