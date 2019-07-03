People staking out their spots for Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Red, White, and Boom is less than 24 hours away and people have been staking out their spots since Tuesday morning.

A sea of lawn chairs stretches across the grass downtown in preparation of Red, White, and Boom.

“It is a tradition, a true tradition,” Eric Yutzy said.

Families got to the area as early as Tuesday morning to stake out their spot.

“To get a good spot, you’ve got to get here early,” Jo Allen said.

Allen and her husband have been coming to watch the fireworks for the past 17 years.

“The fireworks, they are spectacular. I wouldn’t miss them for anything, even in the pouring rain,” Allen said.

While others, like Riley Finneran, have fewer years under their belt, she claimed to have found the perfect spot.

“You have the best view, right by bathrooms, easy parking, in the middle of everything,” Finneran said.

Besides it being a tradition, they met friends along the way and now they come together every year to watch the fireworks together.

And for Kim Starr, this event centers around her journey.

Every year she walks the Appalachian Trail in honor of breast cancer survivors since she, too, has been a survivor since she was 19 years old.

“I’m doing that for me and for all the other breast cancer survivors and memorials for them,” Starr said.

But she always makes sure she doesn’t miss the Red, White and Boom.

“I have six kids and twelve grandkids and that’s what they live for seeing, the fireworks and being with all our new friends,” Starr said.