Mike Jackson pays a visit to Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC 4 reporter and anchor Mike Jackson paid a visit to this year’s Red, White and Boom, updating viewers on his condition following a stroke earlier this year.

“It’s been a tough journey, Colleen, but I’ve been doing pretty well,” Jackson told colleague Colleen Marshall.

Jackson said his new rehab regimen has been working him pretty hard.

He is also aware of all the cards and well-wishes viewers have sent his way.

“It’s incredible. You don’t realize that until there’s a situation like this that people genuinely care about you,” he said.

