July 2 Red, White & BOOM! fireworks show canceled because of Columbus permit issues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For a second straight year, the fireworks of Red, White & BOOM! will not be going off before Independence Day.
But the show still could go on, just at a later date.
Red, White & BOOM! was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday, its board of directors announced that it will not be staged this year on Friday, July 2, because it was unable to receive permitting from the city of Columbus.
“While disappointed Central Ohioans will not be able to attend the largest fireworks show in the Midwest on its original date, the Board of Trustees for RW&B! has committed to continue working with Mayor [Andrew] Ginther’s office to find an appropriate alternative date, either in late summer or early fall,” a news release from the board said.
Red, White & BOOM!, held on the banks of the Scioto River, is known for drawing 400,000 people Downtown each year. The next time Red, White & BOOM! takes place, it will mark the 40th show.
Officials had been hopeful of staging the show with COVID-19 cases on the decline in Ohio and the state’s pandemic health orders set to expire on June 2, a month before the what would have been the 2021 date for Red, White & BOOM!
NBC4 helps produce and support Red, White & BOOM! with G&J Pepsi, WNCI and Encova Insurance.
Here is the news release from the board of Red, White & BOOM!:
