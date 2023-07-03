COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Red, White and BOOM! is approaching from downtown Columbus but heavy morning downpours have not rained on the parade.

NBC4 is in direct contact with Red, White & BOOM! executive director Shawn Verhoff, who says at this time, everything is going ahead as scheduled. “Our vendors open at 11 a.m., entertainment starts at 12:00 p.m. and the parade will step off at 5:30 p.m.,” says Verhoff.

Heavy rain is not enough to cancel the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest. Parameters that could lead to a cancellation include winds over 25 mph or lightning.

Storm Team 4’s current forecast has rain chances rising back up in the afternoon with dwindling chances as the evening goes on. Things will be mostly dry by 10 p.m. when the fireworks are scheduled to begin with little chance of lightning and wind speeds hovering between 8-10 mph.

The parade will go from the Main Street Bridge, turn north on Front Street and disband at the corner of Front Street and Spring Street. Each entry will be introduced by NBC4 news anchors.

Fireworks will be fired from the east bank of Genoa Park.

