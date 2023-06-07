COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The countdown is on for the largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest.

Red, White & BOOM! returns Downtown on Monday, July 3 and organizers are preparing for the big event. Co-executive director Shawn Verhoff said it is an exciting four-week lead-up to the event as organizers are putting on the finishing touches on the fireworks choreography and soundtrack.

“We’re actually at the point where we’re starting to bring things in already,” Verhoff said. “Fireworks start to get set up four or five days beforehand. You’ll start seeing downtown sort of shut down at that point at different locations.”

There will also be some changes at Red, White & BOOM! this year. Verhoff said the main stage will be located at the new Dorrian Green, which is in the Franklinton area. In the past, the main stage was set at Bicentennial Park but moved this year due to construction.

Throughout the day, there will be several activities and events leading up to the fireworks show including BOOM! Street Festival, Ford Oval of Honor, the Red, White & BOOM! Parade, and more.

As Red, White & BOOM! attracts more than 400,000 people annually to downtown Columbus, there are several areas to sit and enjoy the event, but there are also BOOM! VIP options available. They include VIP tickets, VIP tents, and the Sheraton VIP option.

NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the event and will air live coverage leading up to the fireworks show at 10 p.m. on NBC4, online at NBC4i.com, and streaming on our NBC4 app.

