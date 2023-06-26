COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have had plenty of practice for huge events in the city, including the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in April and the Pride Festival in June that brought more than half a million people.

But they say Red White & BOOM! is still one of the most complicated and dangerous.

“It takes multiple agencies to put on Red White and BOOM,” Sgt. Matt Weekley said. “It takes the sheriff’s department, it takes homeland security, FBI, street maintenance, public health, the hospitals.”

Weekley runs the emergency management unit for the division. He plans security for all major events in Columbus. Once Red, White & BOOM! ends Monday night, he’ll begin working toward next year.

“You have to reshuffle a little bit. You have to look at the plan.”

This year, as in years past, the safety efforts will be obvious, as well as hidden.

“You’ll see more visible police officers out walking, on bikes. You’ll see barricades, you’ll see us using equipment that you might not know about, which I really truly can’t talk about some of it.”

On July 3, Weekley said they want the same thing as everyone else, a fun time. And nobody should be concerned about their safety.

“Two, three hundred officers out there, you should be pretty safe,” he said. “But again, people are drinking, and drinking can make us make some mistakes sometimes. But we just ask that you’re responsible. At the end of the day, the last thing we want is for anybody get hurt.”

Since the fireworks are launched from near the river, Weekley said there are some things that are absolutely not allowed downtown.

“Make sure you don’t bring any grills. No grills, no open flames so we don’t have anybody getting hurt or have any other issues out there.”

When the fireworks are done, take your time leaving. Weekley even said it’s a good idea to stay and hang out for a while after the fireworks. That will let traffic get flowing and make it easier for everybody.

“That typically is the big one is trying to figure out how we’re going to get all those people out at one time. Take your time, be respectful to everybody. If something’s going wrong at the event and you feel like it’s an issue, grab one of us.”