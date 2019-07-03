Freebies at Red White & Boom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Companies around the area try to look attractive to people enjoying the fireworks at Red White and Boom. Some of them are using freebies to get you to come to their booths.

They are pulling out all the stops with fun toys like frisbees, glow lights and even discounts on their products.

Scene 75 was offering a chance to win a birthday party valued at $400. There you could spin a wheel and win other prizes, like $5 in gaming money at its arcade.

Boost Mobile had a wheel as well. They also offered scratch-off tickets to win $50 cash. You have to be present when you scratch it off.

Some other items being offered were glitter necklaces, flashing lighted ornaments that celebrate the 4th of July holiday.