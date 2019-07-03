Foodies paradise at Red White & Boom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — From the traditional cinnamon rolls and funnel cakes and washing it down with a shake and lemonade, there is just about anything to eat at Red White & Boom.

Why eat normally when you can have authentic gyros, alligator tail, turkey legs, and BLTs.

Yes, the food vendors at Red, White and BOOM arrived in full force.

Annette Sewell operates Sharkeys food trailer out of Lexington, Ky. She uses a family recipe to bread and fry whiting fish. She also offers steak on a stick and the BLT.

“My absolute favorite food is funnel cakes,” said Sewell.