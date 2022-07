Philip Dilley draws the face of a subject while visiting Centennial Park in Downtown Columbus during Red, White & Boom! festivities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The music blared from the stage at Centennial Park during Red, White & BOOM! festivities Friday afternoon. Among the things to do was getting a drawing of yourself.

“I just like drawing faces,” said 80-year-old drawing artist Philip Dilley. “I enjoy meeting the people.”

Dilley wheeled around Centennial Park looking for subjects to draw.

The slideshow below depicts Dilley drawing Zachary, 15, from Kentucky who was attending the fireworks show.

Zachary, 15, from Kentucky gets his picture drawn by Philip Dilley at Centennial Park in Downtown Columbus during Red, White & Boom! festivities.



A pink pig tops Philip Dilley’s eraser, readied just in case he needs to adjust his drawing.