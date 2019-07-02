CPD: Register your child at Red, White & BOOM! in case they get lost

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly half a million fireworks fans will attend the annual Red White & BOOM! fireworks display Wednesday, July 3. With that many people, it is not uncommon for a child to wander away while the adult’s attention is consumed by something else. That is why the Columbus Division of Police ask that you stop by one of their five kiosks and register your children.

The child will get a wrist band that is easily identifiable for the police and they can get in touch with the parents immediately.

Sergeant Chantell Boxill has worked the event for the past 15 years. She has seen firsthand how children can get away from parents.

“I’ve seen where parents are looking at the fireworks and their child is wandering away,” said Boxill. “Be mindful of your child.”

The registration kiosks open at 4pm and are under a blue and white tent. Once your child is registered, point out to him or her that the officer is wearing a white hat, white shirt, and black pants. Should he or she get lost, encourage them to go straight to a police officer. Even if the child is distraught and cannot explain who he or she is, the officer can take a quick look at the wrist band and help bring your family back together.

“I know as a parent and my child was lost, I would be such an emotional person that I might forget that ‘Tommy’ or ‘Susie’ had on a blue shirt,” said Boxill.

Some additional measures:

Take a photo of your child before you leave home

Know what carrier your child’s cell phone is, police can ping the number easier.

Have the phone number of other adults your child is with

Register at one of the five kiosks.

Boxill’s final suggestion is to download the new mobile police app. They send alerts through it for traffic, weather, and even if your child is lost at Red, White & BOOM. This can alert you that your child reported to a police officer or help others find your child.

Kiosk locations:

W. Spring Street, east of Neil Avenue

W. Long Street between Neil Avenue and Marconi Boulevard

W. Broad Street and N. Front Street

W. Rich Street and Civic Center Drive

W. Broad Street and Belle Street

Click here for an interactive map to find the locations