COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is providing expanded transit to and from downtown Columbus for Red, White & BOOM! on Monday.

More than a dozen fixed-route transit lines are serving the downtown area before and during the fireworks celebration. COTA is also extending service hours on all downtown lines until at least midnight.

After the fireworks, COTA express lines and regular local service will leave downtown Columbus from designated Red, White & BOOM! boarding zones along High Street from State Street to Nationwide Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m., 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

Boarding zones will be posted in downtown transit shelters and can be found here. Guests with questions can also look for COTA employees wearing branded red shirts. COTA’s Customer Care call center will have extended hours on July 1 from 6:00 a.m. to midnight to assist customers. To reach Customer Care, call 614-228-1776.

Customers can purchase fare using the Transit app or COTA Smartcard. Credit cards, C-pass, BuckID, Educational Pass, C-Pass, Apple Pay and Google Pay are all accepted at the Park & Ride locations.

Park & Ride

Express service to downtown from select “Park & Ride” locations is beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and continues until 8:30 p.m. Service is continuing after the fireworks from 10:45 p.m. to midnight.

Crosswoods Park & Ride

7460 Huntington Park Dr., Columbus, OH 43235

At Crosswoods Center NE of 270/N. High St.

Served by Line 41 Crosswoods/Polaris; Local Line 102 Polaris Pkwy/N. High

Westerville Park & Ride

312 W. Main St., Westerville, OH 43081

East of Cleveland at Collegeview Rd.

Served by Line 43 Westerville

Reynoldsburg Park & Ride

2100 Birchview Dr., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Near Birchview Dr. & Eastgreen Blvd.

Served by Line 51 Reynoldsburg; Local Line 1 Kenny / Livingston

Grove City Park & Ride

2321 Old Stringtown Rd., Grove City, OH 43123

Southwest corner of Stringtown & Parkmead Dr.

Served by Line 61 Grove City; Local Line 3 Northwest / Harrisburg

Fare information

One-way fares are $2 for adults 13 and up and $1 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under age 5 are free.

Round-trip express fares offered for Park and Ride service are $4 for adults 13 and up and $2 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under age 5 are free. There is no charge to park at Park & Ride locations.

Reroutes during Red, White & BOOM!

Guests should expect multiple reroutes and delays, as many downtown streets will be closed. During Red, White & Boom, transit stops could be impacted by these closures, especially along High, Broad and Front Streets near the fireworks display

On Sunday, Lines 4, 7, 11 and Zoo Bus will be rerouted near downtown.

On Monday, Lines 3, 6, 9 and 12 will be rerouted at 1:30 p.m. as roads will be closed to begin staging for the parade. Lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 51, 61, 72, 73, 74, 102, CMAX, and Zoo Bus will be rerouted from 5 p.m. to end of service day.