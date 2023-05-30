COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A college scholarship offer announced last year in conjunction with the largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest is returning for 2023’s Red, White & BOOM!

Franklin University, the fireworks’ finale sponsor, is once again partnering with Red, White & BOOM! for a $1,000 scholarship offer.

The Spark Scholarship is open for new Franklin University students pursuing a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree in Fall 2023. Applicants have to write a 250-word statement on how they would use their Franklin University degree to help make a difference in their community. If accepted, the school would apply the scholarship to the student’s tuition for the fall semester.

BOOM! will be lighting up the downtown Columbus skyline on Monday, July 3, as a safe and free event featuring a parade, street festival and two stages of live music entertainment. You can also experience BOOM! as a VIP with access to the VIP Village food, drinks, adult beverages and the best view of the fireworks. VIP tickets and tents are on sale now.

For more information on the scholarship, check here for updates on how to apply.