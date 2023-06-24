COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several activities and events are scheduled for Red, White & BOOM! on July 3. Some of the activities include live performances, meet-and-greets and more, all leading up to the fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Activities schedule

11 a.m. BOOM! Street Festival: Over 108 local and national vendors selling food, Pepsi products, adult beverages, glow sticks and more!

2 p.m. WNCI 97.9 BOOM! Central : Head over to the corner of Broad Street and Civic Center to meet radio personalities, Dave and Jimmy. WNCI 97.9 will be broadcasting LIVE starting at 2 p.m. through the fireworks!

: Head over to the corner of Broad Street and Civic Center to meet radio personalities, Dave and Jimmy. WNCI 97.9 will be broadcasting LIVE starting at 2 p.m. through the fireworks! 4 p.m. NBC4 BOOM! Central: Stop by for a chance to meet The Most Accurate meteorologists in Central Ohio: Storm Team 4’s Dave Mazza and McKenna King. They are joined by Kristine Varkony and Digital Anchor Rachel Ramsey. NBC4’s live coverage throughout downtown kicks off with First at 4 and leads up to the biggest broadcast of the summer — Red, White & BOOM! only on NBC4, nbc4i.com and the NBC4 app.

Stop by for a chance to meet The Most Accurate meteorologists in Central Ohio: Storm Team 4’s Dave Mazza and McKenna King. They are joined by Kristine Varkony and Digital Anchor Rachel Ramsey. NBC4’s live coverage throughout downtown kicks off with First at 4 and leads up to the biggest broadcast of the summer — Red, White & BOOM! only on NBC4, nbc4i.com and the NBC4 app. 5:30 p.m. Ford Oval of Honor and Red, White & BOOM! Parade: Over 100,000 cheering spectators will line the one-mile parade route saluting America. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. from the Main Street Bridge, turn north on Front Street and disband at the corner of Front Street and Spring Street. Each entry will be introduced by NBC4 news anchors.

Over 100,000 cheering spectators will line the one-mile parade route saluting America. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. from the Main Street Bridge, turn north on Front Street and disband at the corner of Front Street and Spring Street. Each entry will be introduced by NBC4 news anchors. 10 p.m. BOOM! Fireworks: Fireworks will be fired from the east bank of Genoa Park at 10 p.m. The grand finale presented by Franklin University promises to be another show stopper that you will not want to miss.

Live entertainment schedule

Noon , Joey & Jessica

, 1 p.m., CYNTsation

2:30 p.m., Shotgun Eddie

4 p.m., All Star Jammerz

5:30 p.m., The Twylights

7 p.m., School of Rock

9 p.m., Radio Tramps

10:20 p.m., Radio Tramps