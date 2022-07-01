COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Civic Center Drive along the Scioto River has filled aromas that go beyond grandma’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Tucked away among the food tents is Boom Central. That’s where you’ll find all of the NBC4 employees working diligently to get ready for the ultimate in fireworks displays Red, White & BOOM!

Fifty feet to the north of Boom Central, you can grab Garbage Fries. You can get steak or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, peppers, and ranch and cheese. Of course, you can get a roasted turkey leg, nearly any sausage imaginable, and gyros.

You better be prepared to pay the prices from $15-20 for your favorite items.

The booth’s funnel cake was $15. Here’s an important note, it was cooked in vegetable oil. They said they do not use nut-based products, and encouraged Boom! goers to be sure to ask the vendors about allergens. Typically, they all know what is in their food and if they don’t know, keep walking to the next tent.