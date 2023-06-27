COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As hundreds of thousands of people are set to gather downtown Columbus for Red, White & BOOM! next week, there are several places to watch the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest.

Here are some of the top spots central Ohioans say are the best to watch as the fireworks will be fired from the east bank of Genoa Park at 10 p.m.

Several metro parks Several city parks south and southwest of downtown are spectator favorites for those trying to avoid the action and crowding of downtown.

Goodale Park The south side of Goodale Park provides a great view of downtown Columbus. Bring a blanket or chairs and look towards the river once it gets dark to watch the show.

Downtown Riverfront If you want to be in the middle of the action, get down to the river early to mark your spot. There are several grassy areas to set up camp along the Scioto Mile across from COSI where the fireworks are set off.



Other areas where you can see the fireworks show are along Long Street, Spring Street, Marconi Boulevard, Washington Boulevard and Civic Center. Spots are on a first-come, first-served basis. You are able to claim your spot as early as July 2.

If you are not able to make it out to Red, White & BOOM!, you can watch it from home. NBC4 exclusively broadcasts the entire fireworks show live. NBC4’s live coverage of the celebration kicks off with First at 4, leading up to the biggest broadcast of the summer from 8 to 11 p.m. on NBC4, nbc4i.com, and the NBC4 app.