Congratulations Buckeye!

Buckeye came bounding into our lives as a 10 pound ball of fur and energy who tuckered out fast and quickly captured our hearts. Our little Canine Companion for Independence in training turned our Fridays into ‘Friyays.’

Want to help future dogs like Buckeye?

NBC4 is partnered with Canine Companions for Independence to welcome our very own puppy with a purpose. Canine Companions is a national non-profit organization that expertly trains assistance dogs to help children, adults and veterans with disabilities — free of charge.

The training and socialization of each puppy begins at birth. By the end of a Canine Companions assistance dog’s journey, they will have mastered over 40 commands to help their human partner live more independently.

Buckeye joined us in August of 2018, alongside three brothers and three sisters

Belly rubs, his love of squeaks and the occasional romp around the studio were all captured on Buckeye cam from week to week.

On the days in between, Buckeye traveled the state and nation on big adventures.

I may not have been alive on 9/11/01, however the memory and impact of all those that sacrificed and lost their lives is felt, even by puppies born in 2018. Thank you to all the first responders and puppy kisses to those remembering loved ones today. @nbc4i @ccicanine #buckeye pic.twitter.com/41rva1lJfd — BuckeyeNBC4 (@BuckeyeNbc4) September 11, 2018

He even helped us along the way, cheering on survivors at Race for the Cure, making the season brighter with Firefighters 4 Kids, stuffed the backpack with the Crew, and celebrated the nation at Red, White and Boom.

He turned those adventures into a book, helping the very organization that brought him into our lives.

One thing is clear, our NBC4 viewers love Buckeye, and Buckeye loves all of you.

As much as we would like to keep Buckeye with us, it’s time for him to move on in his training. He’s grown so much and we know he will make a great canine companion.

I hope all of you have had a fun and safe #4thofjuly! I have had a great day! I got to meet one of my role models, Lexie, a real @ccicanine service dog and say hi to lots of friends at the @hilliardgov parade this morning! See all of you tomorrow morning on @nbc4i! #buckeye pic.twitter.com/M3hZOIpsuv — BuckeyeNBC4 (@BuckeyeNbc4) July 5, 2019

In our eyes and hearts, he’ll always be our Puppy with a Purpose.

Canine Companions for Independence is a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly-trained assistance dogs to children, adults and veterans at no charge to the recipient.

