COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Urban One Columbus and the Columbus Urban League (CUL) have partnered to host the first of four in-person FREE job and recruitment fairs this Thursday, March 24 from noon to 7 p.m. NBC4 is the media sponsor of the event.

If you are a candidate or know of anyone who is looking for a new career or yearning to learn a new skill, this event will be the place where you can make your ambitions come to fruition.

DATE:

Thursday, March 24, 2022

LOCATION:

Ohio Means Jobs inside the Jerry Hammond Building

111 E. Broad St. Columbus, OH

TIME:

Lunch and Learn, noon – 2 p.m.

Job and Recruitment Fair, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

“We are honored to partner with the Columbus Urban League to bring the Columbus Job and Recruitment Fair to the community; this is the first of several hiring events that CUL and Urban One will offer throughout the year,” said Kimberly Kyle, Urban One’s VP General Manager. “A special thank you also goes to our additional partners; NBC4, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Ohio Means Jobs.”

The day will start with a Lunch and Learn from noon until 2 p.m. held by the Columbus Urban League Career Services, the most trusted voice of career advancement for Black job-seekers in the greater Columbus area. They will cover topics like: How to Interview Like a Pro, Resume Building, and Dress for Success. You will have to pre-register for this event! The FREE job and recruitment fair will follow from 3 to 7 p.m. for all candidates.

It is time to shine in front of reputable, good-paying companies like Nationwide Children’s Hospital, NBC4, Rumpke, Primary One Health, ABC Bartending, Barri Financial, Columbus City Schools, Columbus Police Department, Radio One, American Signature/Value City, and more.

Candidates of all ages, experience levels, and industries are encouraged to attend.

To register please go to Urban One Job and Recruitment Fair | Magic 95.5 FM (mycolumbusmagic.com)