Westerville issues executive order on masks in public

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–The city manager of Westerville, David Collinsworth, signed an executive order making it easier for businesses to enforce face coverings (masks) in public spaces within the city’s borders. The order goes into at 8 AM Wednesday, July 8.

“Public health experts and the CDC maintain that COVID-19 remains very much active with cases increasing steadily statewide and that the use of face coverings can save lives,” David Collinsworth said in a news release. “It is imperative that we continue to heed the warnings and best practices to help limit the spread of this virus.”

The order allows businesses to trespass individuals who do not wear face coverings.

The ordinance was to respond to Franklin County’s designation of Risk Level 3 under Governor DeWine’s established Public Health Advisory System, and acknowledges neighboring communities passing similar legislation.

Exempt from the order are children eight-years-old and younger, people with medical and mental conditions, customers at restaurants and bars when consuming food and drink.