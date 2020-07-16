Overdoses surge during pandemic, resources available

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During the past two weekends, more than 30 people died of an overdose in Franklin County. In fact, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office has seen a rise in overdose deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S. in March.

Melinda Ross has a son who is battling addiction. She urges friends and families who have loved ones dealing with addiction to offer their help and time during this pandemic.

“Being a parent of an addict is hard, whether they’re in recovery or whether they’re in active addiction,” said Ross.

Ross said this is a road the neither she nor her son chose. They have been traveling on it for nearly 14 years.

He was 14 years old when his addiction started. Ross said at one point his addiction consumed her.

“As a parent, you become as addicted to your child’s addiction as they are,” said Ross.

During this pandemic, Ross says she’s worried because she knows that social distancing for people battling addiction is a recipe for disaster.

“It breaks my heart every day I just have to hope and pray that he’s doing well,” said Ross. “I’m just terrified one day I’m going to get the call that says narcan couldn’t do it this time.”

Her fear is real because there is a surge in overdose deaths, according to Julie Teater, a psychiatrist and addiction medicine physician at the OSU Wexner Medical Center.

“People are overdosing unintentionally not even knowing they’re using opioids,” said Teater.

She added the government shutdown, which placed restrictions on hospitals and treatment centers, also played a role in the surge. There was also a sudden move to virtual health screenings, virtual addiction services and virtual therapy sessions, which changed how people got help.

“Our patients may not have had access to smartphones or wifi,” said Teater.

Here are a few resources available for people in need struggling with addiction: