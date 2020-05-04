On Our Sleeves: Grow Your Gratitude with Nationwide Children’s Hospital & NBC4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For this Mental Health Awareness Month, NBC4 is proud to again partner with Nationwide Children’s Hospital for the “On Our Sleeves” campaign — which fights the stigma of mental illness.

Every Monday in May, their experts will talk live on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 News app at 6 p.m. — answering your questions about how to help your kids improve their mental health. If you have a question, email it to us now at wcmhmentalhealth@wcmh.com.

This week, we spoke live with Gina McDowell, LPCC-S, Clinical Educator, Big Lots Behavioral Health Services. McDowell is a clinical educator and coordinates educational trainings for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Behavioral Health staff.

McDowell talked about how families can grow their gratitide.

Click here to participate in the Growing Your Gratitude exercise!

Resources:

If someone you care about is in an emergency, life-threatening situation, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency department. For crisis situations that are not life-threatening, please call your county’s psychiatric crisis line number. In Franklin County, call (614) 722-1800 for youth and adolescents 17 and under. Ages 18 and older should call (614) 276-2273. If someone you care about is having thoughts of suicide or needs to talk, encourage them to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. If you prefer to text, you can text “START” to 741-741 where a live, trained specialist will respond back to you.

