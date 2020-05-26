On Our Sleeves: Summer mental fitness for children with Nationwide Children’s Hospital & NBC4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For this Mental Health Awareness Month, NBC4 is proud to again partner with Nationwide Children’s Hospital for the “On Our Sleeves” campaign — which fights the stigma of mental illness.

Every Monday in May (or Tuesday in this case, due to Memorial Day), NCH experts are talking live on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 News app at 6 p.m. — answering your questions about how to help your kids improve their mental health. If you have a question, email it to us now at wcmhmentalhealth@wcmh.com.

This week, Darlene Hill is speaking live with Dr. Parker Huston. Huston is a pediatric psychologist working in the Comprehensive Pediatric Feeding Program. He primarily provides services through the evaluation clinics, outpatient treatment and intensive feeding track at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Today’s topic will be “summer mental fitness.” Huston will help parents and caregivers develop strategies for helping children in these areas :

Engaging your brain

Mindfulness

Physical activity

Limiting screen time

Sleep

Diet

Huston will also discuss Nationwide Children’s “On Our Sleeves” campaign and how the “Grow Your Gratitude” program can be a key element of maintaining mental fitness over the summer.

Resources:

If someone you care about is in an emergency, life-threatening situation, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency department. For crisis situations that are not life-threatening, please call your county’s psychiatric crisis line number. In Franklin County, call (614) 722-1800 for youth and adolescents 17 and under. Ages 18 and older should call (614) 276-2273. If someone you care about is having thoughts of suicide or needs to talk, encourage them to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. If you prefer to text, you can text “START” to 741-741 where a live, trained specialist will respond back to you.

This content, in partnership with NBC4, is sponsored by Nationwide Children’s Hospital