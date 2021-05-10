COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday at noon, Nationwide Children’s Hospital On Our Sleeves Clinical Director and pediatric psychologist Dr. Parker Huston joins NBC4’s Darlene Hill to discuss how to help children identify and recognize emotions.

he ability to identify and distinguish between different emotions is a core skill children start learning early in life.

As toddlers , most children can distinguish between major emotions like anger, fear, sadness and happiness. They learn to read faces, tone of voice and body language, and can tell the difference between these emotional states in those around them. As they start to develop language skills, it’s important they learn words to associate with these emotions.

, most children can distinguish between major emotions like anger, fear, sadness and happiness. As we get older , we learn there are more specific emotions, like frustration, joy and disgust. We also learn here are more subtle versions of most emotions, like the difference between happiness, joy, contentment, elation and pride.

Helping a child build their emotional language gives them a better understanding of how to use words to express how they are feeling – a crucial component of Emotional Empowerment.

We can only work to express and regulate our emotions if we are able to recognize them in real-time and understand how they affect our thoughts and behavior. This is the same for kids.

Many people – both kids and adults – find it difficult to recognize emotions as they are feeling them. By working to draw attention to how kids are feeling in the moment, we can create a mental habit of doing a self-check and adjust our thoughts and behaviors based on how we feel – before our emotions get the best of us.