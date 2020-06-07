Zoombezi Bay set to reopen June 19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Zoombezi Bay is set to kick off it’s delayed 2020 season on June 19.

Season pass holders and gold members will be allowed into the park beginning the weekend of June 19 -21, with all guests allowed starting June 22.

All visits, including for season pass holders and gold members, will require a dated, timed ticket.

Originally set to reopen in May, the park remained closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Park visitors can begin making advance reservations starting Tuesday, June 9, on the park’s website.

In addition, the park announced it will be extending its season and offering bonus days for the first time, starting weeknights in late August and running through early September, when a number of attractions will be open, including the wave pool and Cyclone.

The Columbus Zoo will reopen to members on June 12 and to all guests on June 15. Like for the water park, zoo visitors will need dated and timed tickets.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that entertainment facilities like the zoo can reopen beginning June 10, with the announcement on water parks and amusement parks coming this past Friday.