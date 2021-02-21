Zanesville bar cited by state for second time early Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bar in Zanesville was cited by the state early Sunday for improper conduct — disorderly activity, the second time the establishment has been cited for the state due to violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Lazy River Lounge, also known as the Muddy Boot, in Zanesville, was cited at approximately 1:45 a.m. when Ohio Investigative Unit agents entered the bar and saw more than 100 customers inside.

Agents reported that few to no patrons and staff were wearing face masks, and were walking around and standing shoulder-to-shoulder while drinking. In addition, agents reported approximately 50 patrons were dancing in close proximity to each other, intermixing social groups, and not social distancing.

While the statewide curfew has been lifted, allowing bars and restaurants to operate regular business hours, there are social distancing and mask mandates that remain in effect.

Lazy River Lounge was cited by the state in August for insanitary conditions, after-hours consumption, and after hours sales.

One other Ohio establishment, Frankie Goes to Town LLC, AKA Chevy’s Bar, in Toledo, was also cited Sunday morning.

Both cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or suspension or revocation of liquor permits.