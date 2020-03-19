You may want to volunteer right now, but should you?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Dr. Amy Acton has told Ohioans over and over to do their part to “flatten the curve” of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, stay home. However, there are mission critical tasks that still need to be completed to keep society moving and help the most vulnerable during this crisis.

Madison Mikhail Bush has been organizing groups of volunteers for non-profits for years through her one-stop-shop app Point for volunteer opportunities in Central Ohio.

We’re trying to find small groups of qualified volunteers. Madison Mikhail Bush, Point founder and CEO

Small groups to keep in line with the CDC’s social distancing and group gatherings safety guidelines.

“We’re trying to find people, mainly young people, who haven’t traveled, who don’t live at home with older people or really young people or with medical professionals who can go out and do more good,” Mikhail Bush elaborated. “That means critical needs like food packing and emergency food packing.”

If you meet the guidelines to volunteer (as demonstrated in the flow chart above) during the COVID-19 pandemic CLICK HERE to download and learn more about Point, and if you are a non-profit looking for volunteers, CLICK HERE to learn how you can do that through Point.