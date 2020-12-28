Yost files brief supporting in-person education for three Christian schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General David Yost filed an amicus brief Monday in support of keeping students in the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yost’s brief is in support of three Christian schools and Citizens for Community Values (CCV) lawsuit seeking to overturn a Toledo-Lucas County Health Department order shutting all in-person education for students in grades 7 through 12 from Dec. 4 through Jan. 11.

The filing argues the health order violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.

The schools involved in the lawsuit are Monclova Christian Academy, Emmanuel Christian, and St. John’s Jesuit.

The health department has until the end of business Tuesday to respond to the appeal.

Yost’s amicus brief can be read by clicking here.