Wright-Patterson AFB reports first case of coronavirus

This March 14, 2005, photo shows an aerial view of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Dayton Daily News, Ty Greenlees)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus at the military installation.

“This is our first confirmed case,” said Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing commander, in a statement issued Saturday evening. “The continued safety and well-being of the Wright-Patterson community is my top priority. We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”

Wright-Patterson leadership will continually monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available.

To find the latest COVID-19 information as it pertains to Wright-Patterson go to www.wpafb.af.mil/corona/.

