Worthington to switch to hybrid learning

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Worthington School Board of Education voted Tuesday to switch to a hybrid learning model on Sept. 29, provided the situation with the county’s COVID-19 level doesn’t get worse.

The board voted unanimously to approve the switch provided Columbus Public Health’s recommendation doesn’t change before then.

The board also voted to give families two weeks’ notice when switching from a remote learning model to a hybrid learning model.

Monday was the first day back for Worthington students who are starting the year with full remote learning.

Columbus Public Health, which provides health services for Worthington, recommended last week that schools return to a hybrid model of education as long as social distancing and other recommendations are followed.