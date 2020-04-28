Wondering if you had COVID-19? The FDA has now authorized a test you can buy

NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres with what you need to know about at-home antibody tests.

“The food and drug administration has authorized the first test that you don’t need to go to a doctor’s office or clinic for,” says Torres. “Now anyone who suspects they’ve had coronavirus can see if they have antibodies in their blood, which confirms a prior infection and may provide some protection from getting sick again.”

Torres explains that researchers are still not sure if a positive test means you have immunity from the virus, or you if you are safe from spreading the virus to other people. Torres recommends that social distancing guidelines still be followed for everyone’s safety.

“Where expanding antibody testing will make a difference is it will help us get a better picture of how many people have been infected since we know that up to 50 percent don’t show symptoms,” Torres continues. “If you are interested in getting the test, you can order it online for about $120 and then go to a local lab that will do a blood draw. Results take about 1 to 2 days on average.”