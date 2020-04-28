Woman cited for health order violation after Columbus police break up large party

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman has been cited by Columbus Police after officers said they broke up a large gathering Monday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a large gathering at a rental home on the 1000 block of Franklin Street at approximately 11:35 p.m.

Makayla Emerick told police she was renting the property, according to police.

Officers advised Emerick of Gov. Mike DeWine’s Stay-At-Home order and that she was violating the order by hosting the large gathering. Police said 21 people were at the property when they arrived.

Officers cited Emerick for violating the state’s health order.

Police said the homeowner took over the property once everyone left.

