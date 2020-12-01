With Ohio set to receive COVID-19 vaccine, DeWine visits state’s distribution center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine got a first-hand looks at the process that will happen once the COVID-19 vaccines are ready for distribution.

The governor toured the Ohio Department of Health’s Receipt, Store, and Stage warehouse in Columbus Tuesday, where the National Guard will divvy up the Pfizer vaccine, which is set to arrive in Ohio in about two weeks.

DeWine said he watched Guard members hold training drills with the influenza vaccine, all to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine’s arrival.

“You need to go to the place where they action is, and to get a briefing and to see the National Guard members who have been practicing, to see how they make the transfer,” DeWine said. “They got a clock on the wall, they got it timed, they know how long it takes them to do that. They know what the limitations are. You just get a feel for this.”

DeWine said he expects some glitches to pop up once distribution starts, but added he has “great confidence” that the National Guard will be able to get those vaccines where they need to be.

Also on Tuesday, An influential scientific panel on Tuesday voted to distribute the first COVID-19 vaccine shots to healthcare personnel and long-term care residents.

The U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 13 to 1 to recommend giving priority to health care workers and nursing home patients in Phase 1, when doses are expected to be very limited.