With loan money gone, restaurants are at mercy of coronvirus

In a July 2020 photo provided by Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, owner Bob Szuter, employees Allison Randolph and Alicia Herrmann, sous chef Andy Zamagias, general manager Corey Schlosser and employee Andy Powell, from left, gather inside the restaurant’s tap room in Columbus, Ohio. Szuter says he’s trying to figure out new ways to bring in revenue, focusing more on the brewery side of the business until it’s safe to have a full dining room. (Charlie Wilkerson/Wolf’s Ridge Brewing via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Many restaurants that got coronavirus relief loans have spent the money and now find themselves in the same precarious position as in the pandemic’s early days.

Owners are still struggling with revenue far below normal, and that has forced them to again lay off staffers.

Meanwhile, the virus’s resurgence in parts of the country has prompted officials in California, Texas, Florida, and other states to order restaurants shut for a second time.

Congress is debating another relief bill that potentially will have more help for small businesses; while restaurant owners will welcome the aid, they will remain at the mercy of the virus that has decimated their business.