With football on the schedule, OSU addressing watch party concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Ohio State University football is officially making a return, there is growing concern about the possibility of large watch parties.

It’s very tempting to go out and celebrate with friends for the return of Buckeye football, but with COVID-19, it could quickly spread the virus if people aren’t being careful.

University leaders have been encouraging fellow students to report large gatherings as they see them to the university and to continue to practice social distancing.

When asked what OSU would be doing specifically to keep people healthy, an OSU spokesperson wrote, in part:

“We will be expanding and enhancing our ongoing public health communications efforts to emphasize the need for safe and healthy practices as we cheer on the Buckeyes. We will share more information soon.”

“If one person gets sick, they can just easily get it, give it to any other person there and then if they go to another party, they can spread it there and it’s just, it’s just a domino effect that doesn’t stop,” said OSU student Megan Neumeier.

The first home game for the Buckeyes is scheduled for Oct. 24, and crowds won’t be allowed at the Shoe.