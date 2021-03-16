With COVID-19 eligibility opening up, doctors urge everyone to get vaccinated

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For months, Ohioans have been asking, “When will it be my turn to get the vaccine?”

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided the answer — announcing that those 40 and up will be able to receive the vaccine starting Friday, while those aged 16 and up will be eligible at the end of the month.

“I think that now we can tell people, ‘Hey, you know, in your age group, now you qualify,’ so that will be great news.” said Dr. Edwin Vargas, infectious disease physician with OhioHealth.

Vargas said that over the past 21 days, there’s been a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within Ohio. He believes this could lead to more COVID restrictions being lowered over the summer, but he’s advising people to stay on guard.

“We encourage our patients to get vaccinated; any vaccine is good, and as the governor said, we’re trying to give every vaccine to the patients and not waste any of it,” Vargas said.

And cancer patients throughout Ohio will also be eligible to get the vaccine this Friday, a move that some groups have been pushing for a while.

“Ever since Ohio entered phase 1C of the rollout, we’ve been asking the state to include cancer patients in the prioritization list,” said Bryan Hannon, director of government relations with the American Cancer Society in Ohio.

Hannon is encouraging all cancer patients to get the vaccine once it’s been made available to them.

Some older patients who’ve already been vaccinated are doing the same.

“It’s a new virus, and the effects are so unpredictable, and if you already have an underlying condition, it’s going to really compromise things,” said Andrea Ichrist, a Columbus cancer patient.

Ichrist said her chemo treatments have left her at a higher risk for catching COVID-19.

However, she already got the shot, but she said younger cancer patients need it, too.

“And that will make it safer for the people who don’t get vaccinated,” Ichrist said. “The more people around them that are vaccinated, the safer they will be.”