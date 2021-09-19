With central Ohio ERs busier than usual, doctor urges other avenues for non-emergency symptoms

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As COVID-19 pushes hospitals to their limits, doctors want the public to know there are ways they can help.

Just like other hospitals, emergency rooms are busier than usual. Doctors have some reminders about when to use the emergency departments.

People might not think one person’s choice can help the hospitals, but if more and more people make that choice, OhioHealth Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said it can help overrun hospitals.

Emergency departments regularly see patients for many situations that are not considered to be emergencies, and that’s still happening.

Gastaldo said that’s more problematic right now because of the high number of COVID-19 patients the hospitals are also dealing with.

He is reminding people to only use the ERs for emergencies, symptoms like chest pain, trouble breathing, and other life-threatening situations.

Gastaldo is urging those with runny noses or non-severe rashes to consider a primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic.

“That really allows us more band capacity to really take care of people who have a true emergency, the automobile accident, the heart attack, the stroke, the patient who’s transferred here from hundreds of miles away,” Gastaldo said. “Any type of lost capacity, where we can take nurses and doctors away from minor things to really put them in what’s most important, really helps us out.”

Gastaldo added the emergency room is not the place for patients to receive COVID tests when they are not showing severe symptoms, a sentiment he first discussed last week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

THE SPECTRUM: Venture capitalist runs for Senate; Portman on Afghanistan withdrawl

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 6,716 new cases, 174 hospitalizations

Liz McGiffin: Hot end to the weekend ahead of a big cooldown Update

Fans have easier time getting into Ohio Stadium after digtial ticket issues during home opener

Columbus event offers free haircuts, political engagement

Columbus Latino festival offers live music, international flavor

More Local News