Will my child’s school close due to coronavirus? Here’s what Ohio says

With the news of cancelations and changes flying fast and furious amid the confirmation of three COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Ohio, many are wondering what is next for local schools.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday didn’t make any suggestions about local K-12 schools closing or changing to a different instructional model. He did, however, warn local districts to be prepared should they need to close.

So, who, exactly, makes the determination to close and what does it mean?

According to the Ohio Department of Education’s website, the state leaves the decision on whether or not to close up to the local districts.

“Individual school districts are empowered to work closely with their local departments of health to assess and understand the risk to their student populations and the community and make decisions accordingly,” the department posted on its website.

So far, only one school district — Athens City Schools — has shut down due to coronavirus concerns.

It is also up to the local school districts on when to reopen, should they decide to close.

“Schools and districts should make all decisions in the best interest of the health and safety of students and the community,” the department wrote on its website.

