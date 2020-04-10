Why the CDC could be contacting you in the plan to get back to ‘normal life’

NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres explains how the CDC could use “contact tracing” to get us back to “normal life.”

“The head of the CDC is now saying they have a plan to get us there and it’s something called ‘contact tracing,’” says Torres.

According to Torres ‘contact tracing’ would have to be done together with more ‘robust’ testing. The term ‘contact tracing’ basically means if you come near someone who tested positive for coronavirus, you would be contacted by the CDC.

“They will tell you you’ve been exposed and need to go into quarantine. Next, they will repeat that process with anyone you have interacted with, friends, family, it could even be people you simply crossed paths with at the grocery store,” describes Torres. “This is actually an old school way of mapping out every single person who may have been infected and it’s how we can put out those little fires that keep cropping up to prevent the spread of the disease and get us back to work and our normal lives.”