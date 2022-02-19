COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to immunocompromised people ages 12 and older.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is recommending those with weakened or damaged immune systems get the fourth dose, saying those people should get at least three shots, with the fourth being considered a booster.

People who are not immunocompromised should only need a third dose as their booster, the CDC said.

Approximately 3 percent of Ohioans are considered moderately or severely immunocompromised, which means only a select few have taken that fourth shot so far.

“There’s a very select few people that are going to qualify for this because it really is protecting those that need it the most,” said Aryeh Alex, a patient who received a fourth COVID-19 shot.

“But you know, we are reacting to the science, what science is actually showing us we need to do to maintain the highest level of protection for everybody,” said Dr. Carlos Malvestutto, an Ohio State Wexner Medical Center infectious disease doctor.

The CDC has also shortened the waiting period for fourth shots from five months to three months.